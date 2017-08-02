World’s richest people

According to Frobes magazine Jeff Bezos has become the world’s richest person after jump in the share price. The richest billionaire has a net worth of $90.5 billion and has surpassed the Bill Gates who remained the richest person in the magazine’s annual rankings in March for the past four years and 18 of the past 22 years.

The magazine said its real-time tracking of personal fortunes showed Bezos with a net worth of $90.5 billion, ahead of the $90 billion for Gates. The-53-years old has earned this wealth through hard-work. Among the popular billionaires gaining ground is Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who has an estimated worth of some $72.9 billion. Zuckerberg has donated a large amount of his wealth to various welfare originations. These richest people have achieved this distinction through their hard work, which is an example for us!

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

