World’s most dangerous toxic nerve agent used in Kim murder

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian police authorities have identified the chemical used in the killing of the half-bother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as extremely toxic VX nerve agent that has no known uses except in chemical warfare.

Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement on Friday after the Center for Chemical Weapons Analysis at the Chemistry Department carried out preliminary tests to identify the type of chemical used in the murder of Kim Jong-nam.

“The centre did dry swabs on the eyes and face of the victim. The chemical substance on the exhibits has been identified as VX nerve agent,” Khalid said.

He added that VX is classified as a chemical weapon under the Schedule 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention Act 2005 and Chemical Weapons Convention Act 1997.—Agencies