World’s leading locomotive builders help uplift Risalpur factory

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways is working on an ambitious long-term plan for indigenous manufacturing of locomotives at Risalpur Locomotive Factory in collaboration with world’s leading locomotive manufacturers on transfer of technology basis.

According to official sources, this will require up gradation of the factory, which will be carried out to enhance its capacity.

Established in 1993 with collaboration of Japan at cost of more than Rs 2.2 billion, Risalpur Factory stopped assembling locomotives in 2008 due to overall deterioration in the Railways. However, it restarted manufacturing work last year. The factory spread on 251 acres and it was equipped for building diesel-electric locomotives, as well as electric locomotives with minor adjustments.

They said the plan would attract Original Equipment Manufacturers of diesel electric locomotives to invest in Pakistan locomotives Factory in manufacturing of diesel electric locomotives on joint venture basis.

The joint venture would be executed with a target of 50 percent deletion in the first five years of operation with following average: first year 25 percent, second year 35 percent, third year 40 percent, fourth year 45 percent, fifth year 50 percent and fifth to tenth year would add 60 to 70 percent gradually.

Sources said the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the above scheme has been invited and technical proposals are under evaluation.

Presently, the capacity or annual production of the factory is to manufacture 25 diesel electric locomotives per annum on single shift basis. It would be clear after finalization of this strategy, whether the existing capacity needs to be augmented for introduction of second shift, they said.

Some sources said that the Risalpur factory will start manufacturing indigenous locomotives in the next one or two years. Initially, 50 locomotives will roll out every year, and for the purpose, the factory is being up-graded at a cost of Rs 800 million. They said a PC-1 is in final stages of completion for importing the parts of the 220 locomotives.

‘Current Administration has decided to domestically meet locomotive requirements of the department and upgrade its state of the art factory,’ said the officials, adding, it was the much-desired step towards self-dependence.