World’s apathy towards Rohingyas

AS the international community has miserably failed to take effective measures to protect lives and rights of Rohingyas minority in Myanmar at the hands of the majority and the state apparatus, they once again staged an attack on 30 police posts and an army base in Rakhine state on Friday and as a consequence at least 59 of them besides 12 members of the security forces were killed. This showed a marked escalation in the simmering conflict where genocide of Rohingyas is taking place.

What is happening to Rohingyas is a shame for all those who claim to be champions of human rights and democracy especially for national leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi who received Nobel Prize for her relentless struggle for democracy and human rights. But the way Rohingyas are being treated under her nose shows that she is lop-sided champion of human rights and has no concern for poor Rohingyas as they are Muslims. Rohingyas are there in Rakhine for centuries, faced state-sponsored discrimination during all this period and now the state is supervising a campaign to eliminate them physically. In the face of extinction, about one hundred thousand Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh in October last year and it is quite obvious that they would face brutal operation in the backdrop of Friday’s attacks. As elsewhere in the world, there is no military solution to the conflict in Rakhine and OIC should put pressure on Myanmar Government to ensure protection of rights of Muslims.

