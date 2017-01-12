World’s apathy towards Kashmiris’ should surge

Srinagar

The Chairman of his Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Frooq has deplored the apathy of international community towards the Kashmiris’ just struggle, based on the universal principle of right to self-determination.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a media interview in Srinagar said that the will of world nations had become subservient to their self and strategic interests; otherwise the Kashmir dispute could have been resolved long ago. He acknowledged that the current uprising was unprecedented in the 70-year history of Kashmir’s resistance movement.

APHC Secretary General Shabbir Ahmad Shah in his statement grilled power-hungry pro-India politicians for selling each and every inch of the territory to outsiders to appease their masters in New Delhi. He said that domicile certificates were being issued to non-Kashmiri Hindu refugees to change the demography and Muslim majority status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, while addressing a religious gathering in Srinagar said that Chauvinist elements had unleashed reign of terror in Kathua district of Jammu region.

Nayeem Ahmad Khan and the All Parties Hurriyet Conference while condemning the attacks on Jammu Muslims said that fascist elements were sparing no efforts to quench their thirst of hatred against innocent Muslims.

APHC leader Mir Shahid Saleem while talking to the victims of communal forces in Jammu said that PDP-BJP led regime was providing shelter to the anti-Muslim forces that were attacking and harassing the Muslim community across the Jammu region.

The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons has come out with a 2017 calendar that has, for each month, the story of a missing person carrying a photo of the person disappeared in that month. The calendar also features poetry of many revolutionary poets.

Hurriyet leaders Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Hilal Ahmad War during their visits to different areas of Pulwama, today, appealed to the world community to impress upon India to come forward for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.—KMS