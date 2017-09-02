World XI tour to pave way for int’l cricket: Yousaf

Lahore

Former Pakistan Cricket captain, Muhammad Yousaf said on Friday that the tour of ICC World XI will pave the way of international cricket to Pakistan.

“It is beginning of resumption of international cricket in Pakistan and it is going to be a very important cricket activity after a long gap of almost nine years”, he told APP here.

Former reliable and stylish batsman said people of Pakistan have waited long for the resumption of cricket, specially the youth whose number one favourite game across the country is cricket.

“The wait is finally over and we will be seeing a high profile cricket activity taking place in Lahore as the ICC World XI is a blend of finest players chosen from seven cricket playing countries”, he added.

Yousaf acknowledged the hard work and continuous efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board for making strenuous efforts for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

“PCB stood firm on its stance of having cricket in Pakistan and it pleaded country’s case at all the international forums in a very professional manner and the international cricket council also supported its stance and finally decided to send its World XI to Pakistan”, he said.

The former Pakistan captain was of the view that return of the international cricket will serve the cause of cricket in Pakistan, especially at the youth level as the young generation will be getting big inspiration by seeing the world class players in action at their own ground.

“When I was young , I learnt a lot of cricket by watching foreign players playing in Pakistan on different occasions and it was a big way of learning which eventually helped me to become a quality cricketer”, he quoted his own example in this regard.—APP