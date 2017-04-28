World Veterinary Day observed at UVAS

City Reporter

The University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed the World Veterinary Day here on Thursday.

A walk and seminar were also arranged to mark the day and create awareness about welfare of animals. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Prof Dr Anila Zameer Durrani and a large number of students and faculty members participated.

The walk started from the VC Office and culminated at outdoor hospital after taking a round of the city campus UVAS Lahore. Later, a seminar was arranged to sensitise people about importance of animal welfare, health and treatment.

The experts urged faculty members and students to work for this noble cause with full dedication. The World Veterinary Day was also observed in Collage of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang.