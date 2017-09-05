World should recognize Pakistan sacrifices in war against terrorism

Sukkur

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah has said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price in the war against terrorism and asked the international community to recognize these sacrifices.

Addressing an Eid gathering in Sukkur on Sunday, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said that ‘Pakistan has been fighting terrorism from the start. We need to remind the world regarding Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism’.

About 20,000 soldiers and 60,000 civilians have lost their lives in the fight against terrorism, he pointed out. ‘We need to think why the United States is always threatening Pakistan,’ he claimed. He further added that Pakistan spent Rs12,500 billion for the elimination of terrorism. ‘If this money was spent in the country then we would have become a prosperous nation.’

On the electricity crisis, he said that the price of electricity was Rs8 per unit during the tenure of PPP. Under the current government, the price is Rs14 per unit. ‘We want electricity price to be reduced. We want the tariff of the PPP government,’ he claimed. Lamenting the country’s situation, Shah said that the country is in chaos. ‘There are evident differences between the state’s institutions.’ Even after all of this, the former prime minister asks the public what he did wrong, he remarked. When ministers threaten institutions, it makes the state weaker, Shah added.—INP