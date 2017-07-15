World should raise voice against Kashmiris’ genocide: JKLF

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has said that innocent Kashmiri youth are being pushed to the wall and then killed brutally and the world community should raise voice against the Kashmiris’ massacre.

The JKLF leaders said this while speaking to various prayer meetings held for three martyrs who embraced martyrdom at Raidbugh in Budgam, the other day.

The JKLF delegations comprising Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Mushtaq Ajmal, Sirajuddin Mir, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Muhammad Ramzan Sofi, Abdul Rehman and Aaqil Ahmad visited different areas of Srinagar and Badgam and participated in various condolence meetings held for the martyrs, Sajad Ahmad Gilkar, Aaquib Gul and Tafazul Islam. They met with the bereaved families of the martyrs and expressed solidarity with them.

Speaking on the occasion, the JKLF leaders said, “Martyrs are our real heroes who are sacrificing their lives for our better future.”

They said Indian police and troops are torturing and humiliating young boys and then killing them but the international community as well as the human rights groups seemed to have sealed their lips on the situation.

The leaders said India and its stooges should know that Kashmiris are committed to take the sacred mission of their martyrs to its logical conclusion. They said the JKLF ailing Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik is in Srinagar Central Jail whereas other leaders are also under house detention.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leaders, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Shakeel-ur-Rehman, today, also visited the family members of the martyred youth and expressed solidarity with them.—KMS