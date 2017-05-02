World Press ‘Freedom Day’ tomorrow

World Press Freedom Day will be mark on May 3 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan to inform the international community that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights. This day reminds people that many journalists brave death or face jail to bring daily news to the public.

Media professionals, including photo journalists, who risk their lives in the line of duty are recognized on World Press Information Day.

World Press Freedom Day gives people the chance to pay tribute to media professionals who risked or lost their lives in the line of duty.

Many communities, organizations and individuals take part in this day through various events such as art exhibitions, dinners featuring keynote speakers, and awards nights to honor those who risked their lives to bring news to the world.

World Press Freedom Day is a global observance and not a public holiday.

World Press Freedom Day was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations in December 1993 as an outgrowth of the Seminar on Promoting an Independent and Pluralistic African Press.

This seminar took place in Namibia in 1991 and led to the adoption of the Windhoek Declaration on Promoting Independent and Pluralistic Media.

The Windhoek Declaration called to establish, maintain and foster an independent, pluralistic and free press. It emphasized the importance of a free press for developing and maintaining democracy in a nation, and for economic development. Although World Press Freedom Day has only been celebrated since 1993, it has much deeper roots in the United Nations.—APP

