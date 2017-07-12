World population Day observed

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

In line with its commitment to promote family planning, Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM) joined hands with Population Welfare Department (PWD) to mark World Population Day. The purpose of this initiative was to increase people’s awareness on various population issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty and maternal health. The activities of the day kicked off with the Population Day Walk celebrations, which was attended by officers of the PWD, GSM employees, various NGOs and a large number of citizens in every city. Moreover, GSM organized health camps with product and literature stalls to educate people and eradicate misconceptions associated with modern family planning methods and provided free blood sugar tests.

“We want to show our commitment to the global vision of FP2020 and our strong support to the Government’s target of achieving the FP2020 goals for Pakistan. The Sabz Sitara network providers are providing informed choice counseling and FP services across the country to reach this goal,” said Dr. Syed Azizur Rab, CEO – GSM. “On this World Population Day, I urge all partners in the government, businesses and civil society to support and invest in family planning. Everyone deserves the benefits of economic growth and social progress.”

“Let us work together to ensure a life of security, dignity and opportunity for all in Pakistan and make our country strong.” He further added.