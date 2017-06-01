‘World No Tobacco’ day observed

Staff Reporter

“World No Tabacco” day observed here on Wednesday besides the globe to highlight health and additional risks associated with tobacco use, and advocating for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption.

The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2017, was “Tobacco – a threat to development.” Shifa International Hospital Islamabad (SIHI) organized an awareness campaign for patients and general public to mark world No Tobacco day.

The campaign was organized to highlight the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocating for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. In this regard, information stalls were placed in SIHI, where all kind of information literature related to the Tobacco use and its effects was available including broachers, flyers, pamphlets and booklets.

A large number of people from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad joined the campaign, and found the campaign material informative and helpful in avoiding tobacco use. Goals of the World No Tobacco Day 2017 campaign were to highlight the links between the use of tobacco products, tobacco control and sustainable development, encourag countries to include tobacco control in their national responsbilities to 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, support Member States and civil society to combat tobacco industry interference in political processes, in turn leading to stronger national tobacco control action and demonstrate how individuals contributed making a sustainable, tobacco-free world, either by committing to never taking up tobacco products, or by quitting the habit.

WHO is calling on countries to prioritize and accelerate tobacco control efforts as part of their responses to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. All countries benefit from successfully controlling the tobacco epidemic, above all by protecting their citizens from the harms of tobacco use and reducing its economic toll on national economies.

The aim of the Sustainable Development Agenda, and its 17 global goals, is to ensure that “no one is left behind.” In addition to saving lives and reducing health inequalities, comprehensive tobacco control contains the adverse environmental impact of tobacco growing, manufacturing, trade and consumption.

Meanwhile, an awareness session in connection with “World No Tabaco Day” (WNTD) was arranged by District Health Authority Rawalpindi which was presided over by DHO Dr. Abdul Jabbar.

The session was briefed about the initiatives being taken to combat Tobacco consumption by primary and secondary health care department of Punjab government. While addressing the event, Dr. Abdul Jabbar, District Health officer said that observing WNTD is aimed to draw attention to the widespread prevalence of tobacco use and to negative health effects.