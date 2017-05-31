Manufacturing of cigarettes? Yes. Sale of cigarettes? Yes. Import/Export of cigarettes? Yes. But consumption of cigarettes? Never! After all “Smoking is injurious to health”!

So we need to celebrate “World No Tobacco Day” with great fanfare, this year’s theme being “Threat to development”! But never should production, sale and consumption of tobacco-based products be banned! After all how can “development” be ensured without earning Himalayan amount of revenue through the suicidal path of tobacco! What a blatant example of hypocrisy and double standards!

In contrast the “tiny” “laggard” Bhutan has not only emerged as the first nation to ban sale of tobacco, persons found selling or smuggling tobacco into Bhutan get imprisoned for 3-5 years with no chance of being granted bail! Yes, Bhutan celebrates this day throughout the year, not on rhetorical terms, but practically and displaying to the hypocrite world what the very essence of “Practice what you preach” is all about.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Economic Summit (Gandhinagar, January 2015). Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay says “Our economy is small with a GDP of merely $1.7 billion. I’m aware that many of the delegates here are worth more (Mukesh Ambani alone — $18 billion!)”. Yet the PM asserted that he would welcome investment only if it is clean green and sustainable because his nation desires well-being through GNH (gross national happiness) which (according to Bhutan) is much more important than gross national product. Tobgay quoted the fourth King Jigme Singye Wangchuk so as to define GNH in three simple words “development with values”.

Indeed Bhutan could have also “modernised” itself through rampant industrialisation which cause irreparable harm to the environment. But Bhutan has refrained from doing so as it respects the VALUES without which “development” itself would get threatened as being witnessed throughout the world with innumerable islands and coastal areas set to get submerged by the rising oceans due to global warming in near future and nearly 5 million people dying every year globally due to active/passive tobacco consumption.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

