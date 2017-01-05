World needs to tell India enough is enough: PM

Indian Held Kashmir atrocities

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Saluting the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for continuing their heroic struggle to exercise their inalienable right to self determination in the face of brutal Indian repression, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the world needs to tell India that enough is enough. Prolonged sufferings of Kashmiri people must come to an end now.

He was addressing the inaugural session of two day international parliamentary seminar on Kashmir organized by National Assembly Secretariat and Young Parliamentarians Forum on Thursday.

Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan’s identity. Our hearts beat and sink with our Kashmiri brethren. We share each moment of their pain and pleasures. We rejoice in their happiness and grieve in their gloom, Nawaz Sharif said.

He said the youth of Kashmiri people are writing a new chapter in Kashmir history. He said the martyrdom of vibrant and Charismatic Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani has given a new turn to the Kashmiri movement. He regretted the Indian aggression on the innocent Kashmiri people in the wake of protests triggered by the martyrdom of Burhan Wani.

Nawaz Sharif said supporting the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self determination is faith of every Pakistan. We know what they are going through. He said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their indigenous struggle and continue to shake the conscience of the international community for their rights.

He said the peaceful protests that are continuing in occupied Kashmir show the will of the Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan will make sure that world knows what is happening in the occupied valley. He said Pakistan had sent special envoys to important countries to sensitize them about the situation in occupied Kashmir. He said that he personally raised the dispute in his address to the UN General Assembly session.

Nawaz Sharif said the world needs to tell India that enough is enough. Seventy years of brutal oppression and resolute Kashmiri struggle in the face of oppression have clearly demonstrated that cries of freedom cannot be stifled by the sounds of bullets.

He said Pakistan desires good relations with all neighbors. We must cast aside the baggage of history and look to the future. We owe to the people the gift of progress and development that other regions are enjoying. One of the preconditions to achieve that end is the halt of ongoing oppression in occupied Kashmir.

Referring to the four points he presented before the UN, Nawaz Sharif once again urged the world community to make all out efforts for the realization of the promise it made to the Kashmiri people seventy years ago. He said the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir should be implemented

He said the holding of the international seminar is a clear manifestation that Pakistani nation, parliament and the government will continue to extend all out support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Speaking on the occasion Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a stigma on the international conscience. He said both Kashmir and Palestine are the two longest resolved items on the UNSC agenda.

He pointed out that three successive generations in Kashmir are fighting for their right to self determination with zeal and commitment. This relentless struggle is continuing despite the hardest measures adopted by India.

He said the presence of a large number of Indian troops in the occupied valley is a clear manifestation of Indian policy to use state terrorism to suppress the just struggle of Kashmiri people. He said the post July second intifada in occupied Kashmir is unprecedented one in the sense that elements within India are also describing it as homegrown.

He pointed out that Kashmiri youth are taking forward the freedom movement through the peaceful use of social media. A new generation from prosperous families is taking centre stage at the movement. Sartaj Aziz also called upon India to desist from steps that alter the demography of Kashmir.

He said Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India. “Pakistan has been using every forum to raise the lingering dispute. Pakistan will continue to extend steadfast support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle to right to self determination”. He said, solution of the problem lies only in a fair and transparent plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.