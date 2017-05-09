Sana Khan

World Mother Day is celebrated each year on May 9 to pay tribute to the mother who sacrifices her life just for their children. A mother has been historically expected to contribute her whole career to her family. Mothers are loving and playing a vital part of a child’s care. In our current society, many problems are rising for the role of a mother. It is really hard for a mother to provide everything a child needs so it helps if the child has another male figure to look up to. If mother fails to provide her child with the habits and morals so child will be failed to develop. It is depended on a mother to teach the child through love so that they will grow up into a caring well rounded person. Mother is always with her child during the worst and best of his times. Mother is a great gift for us from God and no one can take the place of mother. So without mother our life is black and white as a mother is everything for a child to survive in world.