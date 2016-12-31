World markets end volatile year

London

Most world stocks markets were finishing 2016 in positive territory despite shock votes in Britain and the United States, but the outlook for 2017 is clouded by looming European elections and Brexit. This year witnessed a wave of anti-establishment populism, which saw Britain vote to leave the EU and maverick billionaire businessman Donald Trump elected as US president. Both unexpected outcomes sparked a brief tumble on global equity markets—but many have since staged a stunning recovery to finish 2016 in the black. London’s FTSE 100 has gained 14.3 percent over the year, while Frankfurt’s DAX 30 added about 6.9 percent and the Paris CAC 40 won 4.9 percent.—AFP