World intervention sought for Kashmir settlement

Malik grills IOK regime for arresting Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has lashed out at the puppet authorities for arresting Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and preventing him from participating in the funeral prayers of his uncle, Tariq Ahmad Buch, terming it as fascism.

Muhammad Yasin Malik while addressing a condolence meeting held for late Tariq Ahmad Buch at Lal Bazaar in Srinagar said, the authorities are surpassing every tyrant ruler and stooping too low for the lust of power.

A JKLF spokesman quoting Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar said that the so-called regime had lost every moral and human value and stooped too low by arresting and stopping Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from participating in funeral prayers of his uncle.

Earlier, Yasin Malik along with a JKLF delegation comprising Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Zahoor Ahmad Butt and Ghulam Muhammad Dar visited Hyderpora to express condolences with Ali Muhammad Lone, father of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone at the demise of his sister. JKLF chairman also prayed for the recent martyrs.

Meanwhile, JKLF has sought intervention by the world community to resolve the Kashmir dispute. In a letter addressed to respective governments through their diplomatic missions in London, JKLF urged the governments to engage constructively with India, Pakistan, and the pro-freedom leadership in Kashmir for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

The letter called upon the UN member states to exert, and assert their powerful voice for a just resolution of the conflict, based on the legitimate and internationally recognized rights of the Kashmiris and exhorted these countries to engage within the international fora, such as the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Human Rights Council-UNHRC, with India and Pakistan as well as multilateral organizations, for the noble objective of a peaceful and equitable solution of the issue.—KMS