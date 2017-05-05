World Intellectual Property Day celebration

Observer Report

Karachi

While addressing the gathering at the celebration of World Intellectual Property Day at the Federation House, Governor Sindh emphasized that the significance of IP Rights cannot be undermined and without its acceptance, it is impossible to succeed in any field of work in today’s world.

The Governor called for the private sector to collaborate with the concerned Government organizations to work for the awareness of Intellectual Property rights, its legal gain and promotion, to ensure the end and bring to a halt the infringement and violation of IP Rights.

He further stated that if World Fortune Brands are taken into consideration it will be realized that they are full of companies and individuals who are a prominent part of the knowledge economy and who undoubtedly value their Patents, copyrights and trademarks rights. And because they place so much value on their IP rights, they have come as far as they have, in terms of tehri success in the global economy. The World IP celebrations were put together by the combined and tireless efforts of FPCCI Standing Committee on Anti-Fake Products and IPR Enforcement, Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan and Intellectual Property Association of Pakistan.

While addressing the audience, Director General IPO stated that the focus of their organization is materializing and finalizing the IPO finance and administrative rules and presenting them to the National Assembly for approval. After the implementation of IP Act, this matter has been delayed because of which IPO has been operating 75% below its capacity in its everyday routine.

President FPCCI, Zubair Tufail also spoke at the occasion, saying that throughout the globe, Intellectual Property has first priority on every level, and IP Rights have been declared as the currency of the 21st Century. This is the major contributing factor that developed countries are ruling the World economy due to their Intellectual Property rights.

During his speech, Chairman Intellectual Property Association, Farhan Hanif said that we should put ourselves on the international system by becoming a part of the Madrid Protocol as soon as possible, which will give us the right to register and protect our Pakistani brands in more than 100 countries across the globe.

He also stated that the government needs to give its focused and urgent attention to the GI Law, as due to the ignorance of the subject has caused enough damage to the traders and industrialist of Pakistan. Shaikh Rashid Alam, CEO Brands Foundation, WIPO’s observer status organization in Pakistan, said in his welcome address that, to ensure the end of IPR infringement and violation, the implementation of FIA’s IPR Enforcement Directorate is of crucial importance and must be given our undivided and urgent attention. He stated that, we have a long way to go for implementing the respect of IPR in Pakistan, and in order to do so, academia and media has to play their roles.