World in bitter transformations

THE Trump triumph is a belated acknowledgment of America’s malaise. However, as he vows immediate action on executive order, it is not entirely clear, whether the Trump medication will alleviate or worsen America’s economic angst. In security matters, most American’s do not believe that US should play the role of “world police“ internationally. Hillary Clinton supported the new “Cold war “against Russia, which has contributed to Europe’s economic stagnation. In contrast, Trump believes he can ‘handle’ President Putin. He prefers international stability to imperial democracy promotion. Bilateral US-EU friction is most evident in Trump’s NATO criticism.

Trump has pledged to tear up or renegotiate the Trans-Pacific partnership (TPP). To reduce the US Trade deficit with the region, he would raise trade rhetoric against China and ASEAN’S emerging low-cost producers. That means economic uncertainty, market volatility and strategic doubt is to be seen. That was evident on the Election Day as global markets were rocked by Trump’s victory. The US under president-elect is likely to see significant discontinuities from the past, as in his campaign he planned to reclaim jobs lost to China and would place steep on the Asian economic tariffs giant imports. Some analysts had hoped that Trump would pivot to more moderate trade territory following his election win.

However, last week he said, “My administration will follow two simple rules: By American and hire American. This decision to play what, for now, is rhetorical hardball. With the second largest economy in the world and one of the largest drivers of international trade have some analysts on the lookout for a trade war- a conflict Trump might be able to start without congressional intervention. But some analysts also believe that a sharp increase in protectionism would be resisted by US corporate lobbyists and mainstream Republican legislators, and if Trump imposes tariffs on China and Mexico, the two leading partner’s would react. But the outcome likely wouldn’t be good for China or the US, and many economists have predicted the US economy will be in for a bumpy ride if Trump sticks to his guns and attempts to strong-arm its Asian rival. Trump has labelled China a “currency manipulator“ and proposed to slap massive 45% tariffs on the goods it send to the United States.

Trump is convinced that Chinese currency manipulation is fundamentally unfair and cannot be tolerated, and so he has proposed tariffs on Chinese as a kind of tit-for-tat. Currently, US and China have tariffs on each other’s goods, but they aren’t particularly large. If Trump imposes 45% tax on all Chinese goods China would first turn to WTO to settle the dispute, but it could go further, it could treat US’s moves as first shot in a trade war, and retaliate with tariffs of its own. China could respond to a 45% tariffs on its goods with a 60% on American’s for instance.

China would be more aggressive because with 45% tax on Chinese imports, China-US trade will be paralysed. Mr Trump’s election comes at a moment when rising powers are already pushing against the American-led order: China in Asia, Iran in the Middle East and particularly Vladimir Putin’s Russia in Europe. Those powers will be tempted to test their new limits. Allies in Europe or Asia, suddenly considering the prospect of facing a hostile power alone, cannot wait to see whether Mr Trump means what he says that they will have to start making alternate plans now. President-elect Donald Trump overturned decades of diplomatic protocol by a controversial phone call to a Taiwan leader. China’s Foreign Ministry has lodged a complaint with the United State. China views Taiwan as a renegade province and, since 1979, the US has acknowledged Beijing’s claim that Taiwan is part of China, with US–China relations governed by a set of protocols known as the “one China” policy. This means there are no formal diplomatic relations between the United States and Taiwan- so Trump’s decision to take Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s call could risk a major upset.

The one China’s principle is the political foundation of China-US relations. Mr Trump could complicate bilateral relations due to his sin phobic rhetoric and disagreements’ about Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Donald Trump could use his “extraordinary deal-making skills” to reduce tension around the world and solve problems such as the “intractable” Kashmir issue’ expressed by the Vice President-elect Mike Pence last week. He also said that the new US administration would be willing to engage in South Asia and with Pakistan and India on issues such as Kashmir to promote peace and security. However it will be difficult for Trump to use his skills on this issue since India does not want a third party to interfere in the bilateral issue. Pakistan is ready to welcome such positive statements and the conversation between Nawaz Sharif and Trump, though exaggerated much, was a good sign and Pakistan may go forward to use its diplomatic skills in resolving this issue.

Trump may be criticized for not consulting with US officials before making call to Nawaz Sharif, but at least the US his presidency gave a sneak peak at his South Asian policies. Trump’s early anti Pakistan rhetoric has changed as he pledged to play “any role” Pakistan wants him to play as U.S president. Both India and Pakistan are equally important for Trump, and stabilization in the region is in America’s best interest. Never ending clashes between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue could also damage the growing interests of the U.S in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The German chancellor, Angela Markel, who decided to let in around one million migrants in 2015, to resolve the crisis of stranded migrants from the Middle East war torn countries, is under criticism of her open door immigration policy. The refugees are attacking local people on German soil as the recent Berlin attack. The vicious cases are likely to further deepen worries about so-called’ lone wolf attacks in Europe and could put political pressure on Markel. Unlike France and Belgium, Germany has not been the victim of major attacks by Islamic militants in recent years apart from the current Berlin attack.

Migrant issue parted UK through making a referendum. The clash on economic policy compounded by the continuing migration disaster is cause that is threatening to tear apart the social fabric of Europe. In Italy Matteo Renzi’s referendum defeat risks Italy’s political crisis and economic uncertainty. There are concerns that the instability may trigger a deeper crisis for Italy’s already vulnerable banking sector. The referendum was more than a vote on constitutional reform; it was widely regarded as a chance to reject establishment politics. It was a resounding victory for no camp, a medley of populist parties headed by five star movements.

The world is passing through a bitter transformation. The Brexit, the populist right and left-wing movement in Europe, the migrant crisis, the unending proxy wars in the Middle East, the dying secularism in India, the change in Turkey, recent attacks in Germany and Turkey and finally American presidential election on the basis of racism, all have one thing common that there is a crisis of world class visionary leadership.

