World fraternity urged to help stop anti-Kashmir atrocities

Peshawar

Voicing serious concern over the unending atrocities of the Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiris with particular reference to women, Mashaal Malik wife of freedom fighter and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik has called upon the international community to play its role in this regard.

Yasin Malik here Tuesday urged “The world community must take notice of growing atrocities of Indian government against Kashmiri women who were passing through the worst phase of their history. Spouse of All Parties Hurriat Leader, who herself is raising the issue all over the globe , appealed while addressing a seminar on “creating awareness against violence on women” here at a local hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

She said that Indian forces were subjecting the Kashmiri women to worst kind of violation of human rights both moral and physical. Mashaal said that Kashmiri women were taking the freedom moment forward through making sacrifices of their beloved ones.

She said that what would be the greater proof of Kashmiri people with the people of Pakistan as after martyrdom they loved to be lowered to grave draped in Pakistani flag.—Email