World faces dangerous trends: Aliyev

Baku

Azerbaijan’s president Friday called for unity in the Muslim world during a speech here, highlighting the issues of terrorism, multi-culturalism, and occupied Upper Karabakh.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the World on Intercultural Dialogue Ilham spotlighted that multiculturalism helps prevent further variety of risks in the world, commenting that the world currently faces “dangerous trends.”

He accused that majority-Muslim countries are being “victimized” by terrorism. “We are against the bias that Islam is associated with terrorism,”. “The reason why civil wars and conflicts emerge is that different cultures can’t get along with each other,” Aliyev said. “We need to unite and show that we are living in a multicultural world.”

Aliyev said xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and separatism emerge in the absence of multiculturalism. “The only way to make the world danger-free is promoting multiculturalism,” he said.

UNESCO’s Fourth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue starts today, with the theme “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development.”

The two-day forum is organized under Aliyev’s patronage, in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.—Agencies