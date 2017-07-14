World Day observed to combat desertification

Staff Reporter

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS AAUR) in collaboration with Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) organized a seminar on “Combating Desertification in Pakistan” and organized awareness walk as well as tree planting to mark the World Day to Combat Desertification (WDCD), here on Thursday.

Addressing the audience at the seminar, Country Director, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, Mr. Ignacio Artaza emphasized to mainstream efforts for sustainable land management to combat desertification. He said, “ Desertification is a global phenomenon, affecting the livelihoods of 900 million people across the five continents and representing a third of worldwide threats to biodiversity. It requires global attention and local action.”

Mr. Artaza acknowledged efforts by the Ministry of Climate Change and appreciated Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) for on-the-ground efforts to combat desertification in 14 districts in all four provinces of the country. He said, “ UNDP is playing a meaningful role through its programmes and partnerships in Pakistan. “Environment and Climate Change Unit of the UNDP has been making pragmatic efforts to address the overall effects of climate change in Pakistan and specifically desertification through the SLM Programme.”, Artaza said.