World community urged to play role for resolution of Kashmir dispute: Raja

Staff Reporter

Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, a senior leader of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday said that United Nations had passed 12 resolutions on Kashmir and in all of them promised the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmier. He said this while addressing a Seminar about Kashmir at local Hotel here today.

He called upon the world community to play their vital role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute in order to ensure global peace.

Raja Zafarul Haq said that Kashmiri people were rendering sacrifices of their lives, raising slogans of “Kashmir banega Pakistan” and upholding Pakistani flag in the face of Indian aggression.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif raised the issue of Kashmir at all forums and extended moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self determination from Indian subjugation.

He appreciated the role Kashmiri Youth saying that they were fighting against India for their birth right to self determination and one day they would crown with success in their mission.

PML-N Leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said that the Indian army has failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiris with its brutal actions.

He said at that stage people are saying that Kashmiris cannot be suppressed more through oppression and cruelty and India has to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination. He recalled the address of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to United Nations General Assembly in which he said that they owe it to Kashmiris to grant them their right of self-determination.