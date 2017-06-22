World class musical rendition of national anthem to be prepared

70th independence anniversary

Islamabad

A high level meeting chaired by the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb was held here on Wednesday to review the preparations for celebrating 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan. The meeting decided to prepare a world class version of the original composition of National Anthem by Ahmed G. Chagla , using a bigger, diverse and highly professional orchestra with enhanced musical rendition, which is also reflective of Pakistan’s wonderful cultural diversity.

The Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Jamal Shah is tasked to submit a detailed creative proposal in this connection, a press release said. Marriyum Aurangzeb directed the ministry to leave no stone unturned to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner. She said that 14th of August not only signified the value of freedom, but also reminded us of unparalleled sacrifices of our forefathers that united the whole nation under one banner.

Ministry of Information and its allied departments should make concerted efforts to make these celebrations a special and historic event, she added. The minister said that art, culture and heritage of every nook and cranny of the motherland should be duly highlighted during the course of celebrations. She said that Pakistan’s historic win against India in ICC Champions Trophy final was indeed a landmark achievement which was being celebrated with national zeal and fervor throughout the country. She directed PTV to make quality products and creative promos to project this sense of accomplishment and jubilation across the national spectrum. Marriyum said that this historic win had united the whole nation and created a rare sense of solidarity among the people of Pakistan. Therefore the ministry should pro-actively play its due role in consolidating the gains of this historic triumph and showcase its significance in an appropriate manner.

The meeting, in principle, accorded approval to the winning logo design which will be used as the official logo for 70 years Independence Day celebrations. The minister directed implementation of the activities approved in the plan in a dedicated manner and asked the authorities concerned to finalize a calendar of events in that regard, both within and outside the country.—APP