‘World-class’ Guptill timely boost for New Zealand

Hamilton

New Zealand’s bruised top order will welcome back Martin Guptill for their must-win fourth ODI in Hamilton and are set to hand Luke Ronchi the wicketkeeping duties ahead of Tom Latham.

The coach Mike Hesson did not confirm whether Latham would retain a spot as a batsman, but the hints were that he could be dropped after a run of six single-figure scores in a row including three ducks. Dean Brownlie, who was Guptill’s replacement, has retained his place in the squad which is just for the Hamilton match.

“We talked at the start of the series about giving both keepers an opportunity. Tom has had the first three, so Luke is likely to have an opportunity there,” Hesson said. “We are delighted to have Martin back and that allows us to do that a lot easier.”

Hesson indicated that a decision over Latham would not purely be taken with the thought of giving him a short break before the Test series even though he is a key plank of that top order.

“I don’t think anything is more important than anything else, the ODI series is huge for us,” he said in reference to whether the Tests were a priority. “Tom has struggled the last little while, he came off a great series in India, and has come home and hasn’t quite reached those heights yet.”

Guptill has recovered from his dual hamstring injuries and his is a timely return after New Zealand were skittled for 112 in Wellington. Hesson called the performance “out of the box” and said the team had to readjust quickly to stay in the series.

Guptill averages 42.52 from 141 ODIs and though he hasn’t batted in the middle for almost a month, he has been able to net regularly during his recovery.

“He’s been batting all the way through, it was more about strength in the hamstring when running at top speed,” Hesson said. —AFP