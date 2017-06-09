World Brain Tumour Day observed

City Reporter

Brain Tumour Day was observed in the city on Thursday like the entire world for promoting awareness regarding this life threatening disease. The idea of observing this day was put forward by a German association of brain tumour.

It is pertinent to mention that the World Brain Tumour Day is observed every year on 8th of June.

Brain Tumour is actually the abnormal growth of brain cells in a person’s brain which spread all around the brain just like a spider’s web. However, this fact varies from case to case as all brain tumours are not alike. This growth of abnormal cells makes a tumour which causes different symptoms to emerge in body.

Experts says that exact cause of this tumour is unknown, however according to doctors this disease can be inherited or any sort of viruses can become the cause of emergence.

Headache, Stress, Vision problem, Nausea or vomiting, Drowsiness, Seizures, Speech problems, Memory problems and change in personality, Faintness and Paralysis are the major symptoms of the disease.

Doctors say that the timely diagnosis of brain tumour can help a person to fight it in a better way and it can be treated as well, however severity and late diagnosis can even cause death of patient.