World Bank condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

President of the World Bank Group (WBG), Jim Yong Kim on friday condemned the terrorist attacks in Pakistan. In a statement issued by the WBG, the President of World Bank said “On behalf of the World Bank Group, I wish to express our shock and sadness at the Thursday’s senseless attacks in Pakistan”. “We condemn violence of any kind, and we remain committed to building a more just and peaceful world. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and with the Pakistani people”, he added.—APP