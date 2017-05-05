Vinod C Dixit

Ahmedabad, India

May 3rd is celebrated as “World Asthma Day”. Asthma remains most under diagnosed, under treated and less understood ailment. About 85 to 90 per cent of children suffer relapse because they never adhere to instructions. Correct treatment and lifestyle modifications are enough to manage and even treat asthma.

While asthma is not contagious, many patients experience worsening of symptoms on exposure to cigarette smoke, car exhaust fumes, strong perfumes or high concentration of dust. Developing an awareness and adherence to the right therapy is crucial for the treatment of asthma.