World Asthma Day today

Like other parts of the globe, World Asthma Day will be observed in Pakistan on Tuesday (May 2) to raise awareness, care and support for those affected by the disease. Various activities have been planned to mark the day by medical and educational institutions, hospitals and governmental and non-governmental organizations with focus on supporting the person with asthma and support to family, friends and caregivers.

According to the latest WHO estimates, there were 383,000 deaths due to asthma in 2015. Most asthma-related deaths occur in low and lower-middle income countries, it added.

It said some 235 million people currently suffered from asthma while it was a common disease among children. Public health expert Dr Wasim Khawaja from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said asthma was one of the major non-communicable diseases. It was a chronic disease of the air passages of the lungs which inflames and narrows them. He said that the strongest risk factors for developing asthma were inhaled substances and particles that might provoke allergic reactions or irritate the airways.—APP

