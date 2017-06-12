World applauds human shield technique..!

MOST armies, police forces and governments throughout the world are studying with great interest how the Indian army tied a protestor to the bonnet of an army jeep and then drove through a crowd of stone pelters, secure in the knowledge that nobody would pelt a stone at the army jeep, with a man tied in front!

“Revolutionary!” said the former president George Bush as he sat fishing at a stream near his ranch, “This is what we should have done when we invaded Iraq, we should have tied Saddam on the front of a tank and captured all the cities!”

“Brilliant idea!” said the present president of the US, “Maybe we can pick one fellow from all the countries I have banned and tie them to all the buildings across our country, so no plane will crash into them!” “You can start with Trump Towers!” said his wife.

“Of course dear, we’ll have ten of them strung up on all the buildings that have my name. Imagine that would be the biggest safety measure we could provide, and would certainly help sell all our buildings! Give me the number of the Indian general, I need to talk to him and invite him here as a consultant!”

In North Korea, the young dictator scratched his head thoughtfully, “We could also make a human shield!” he said, “Have staves and poles put up around the palace grounds and on the roof of my palace!” “What do we do after that sir?” asked his general, puzzled.

“Tie hundreds of men and women on them, so the whole area where my family and I live, becomes covered with a huge shield, and America won’t pelt any missiles at us, for fear of hitting these innocent citizens!” “Ho! Ho! Ho! That’s brilliant sir!”

“Yes, but call the Indians and ask whether they will tell us what knot they used so our people won’t untie their ropes!” “Yes sir, we’ll try and get their army major on the line sir!”

In the mountains of Afghanistan and elsewhere where terrorists hide there was the sound of raucous laughter and the scraping of machine guns, “What an ingenious plan!” said the chief terrorist. “Next time we send a missile to shoot a plane in the air, we will paint a man sitting on the pointed edge, so the anti- missile guns won’t shoot it down!”

There was the sound of machine guns banging each other and again the same raucous laughter as the roughly clothed men rejoiced at their leader’s brilliance. They all looked in the direction of the country from where the idea had originated and gave a 21 gun missile salute in thunderous respect.

Somewhere in the skies a plane fell out of the air. “Sir!” said the PA to the bearded leader of the country where the idea had come from, “We are truly leading the world with our ‘make in India’ ideas..!”

