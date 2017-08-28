Workshops on Child Friendly Education held

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Teachers from various schools and madaris (seminaries) were trained on the evolving techniques of Child Friendly Education (CFE) Sunday, aiming to improve the teaching and learning environment in schools and religious seminaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two separate workshops for male and female teachers of different schools and madariss, organized by Peace Education And Development (PEAD) Foundation in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan and Elementary and Secondary Education department KP, were part of the ongoing Social Cohesion and Resilience Programme. Senior educationists and instructors from education department including Dr Jahangir Adil, Noreen Elahi and Arshad Khan conducted the workshops as lead trainers.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the workshop, Tariq Hayat, Programme Manager PEAD, emphasized the need to put the interests of child at the center of all planning processes in learning institutions. He said in order to enable the children reach their full potential in every walk of life and teach them to abstain from any social, religious and other discriminations and thus to contribute towards their bright future, it was imperative to provide them with the quality education, train their teachers periodically on modern and needed concepts of teaching and learning.