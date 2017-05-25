Workshop on water informatics held

Staff Reporter

LUMS Centre for Water Informatics and Technology hosted its third capacity building workshop on ‘Water Informatics, Science and Systems’ held at LUMS from 20th May to 23rdMay, 2017inLahore, Pakistan.

This workshop followed the Spring School and the Fall School that was held in 2016 that attracted a large body of students, academics and professionals engaged with water management.

The three-day workshop covered a diverse range of thematic issues in the water sector, including a) Systems Analysis b) Hydrological Remote Sensing.

The modules were knit together by demonstrations, field visits and case studies on how aspects of sensor data collection (science) and data analysis (systems) can be combined in water informatics frameworks.

The key note address for the closing ceremony of the workshop was delivered by the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, who discussed the current challenges faced by Pakistan in the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960.