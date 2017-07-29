Workshop on ‘Understanding, Preparation for Accreditation’

The National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) on Thursday organised a two-day workshop on “Understanding and Preparing for Accreditation” at Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat, Islamabad.

Executive Director, HEC Dr Arshad Ali, was chief guest on the occasion while a large number of participants from different business schools across the country attended the workshop, a press release said.

In his opening remarks, Dr Arshad Ali appreciated the efforts of NBEAC in engaging business schools for enhancement of business education quality in Pakistan.

He underlined the importance of business education in the socio-economic development of the country.

He assured the council of all-out support from HEC in its steps for further improvement in the business education system.

The workshop encompassed a variety of topics related to the accreditation of business education programmes including sessions on philosophy of accreditation, registration and accreditation process, discussion on Self-Assessment Report (SAR) forms, and admissions and examination policy at business schools.

Head of Department, NUST Business School Dr Asfia Obaid, Associate Professor, FAST School of Management Dr Sadia Nadeem, and other eminent speakers shared their knowledge and experiences about the accreditation process of NBEAC.

They said NBEAC, through its accreditation process, assures external authentication and confirmation of quality in an institution’s business programmes, adding that it ensures that its academic business unit exhibits characteristics of excellence in business education. Both graduates and their employers benefit from this external quality assurance.

Emphasising significance of research and development, the speakers said R&D efforts allow the business schools to better fulfil the public service mission and serve markets of choice.—APP

