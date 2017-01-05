Workshop on Green Industry for women held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A series of eventful four day orientation workshop for women home based workers, entrepreneurs were concluded in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. These series of productive sessions were focused firstly on entrepreneurship development of women and secondly utilizing waste to make productive items thus becoming part of the green industry. This series of activities on fostering green entrepreneurship were held under the United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s (UNIDO) DRT-F campaign in collaboration with other UN agencies of UNWOMEN and ILO.

The series of activities started in Lahore followed by Karachi and Islamabad, around 60 women in each city were given a detailed orientation on how to make productive items out of waste material. The women comprising of home based workers, women entrepreneurs, youth and potential women entrepreneur, took deep interest and were mesmerized by the more than 50 different ideas related to waste to products.

They learned how to make items of daily use from waste. Different ideas of waste beneficiation were discussed. Women took many ‘take home messages’ and ideas and vowed to think further and work on these ideas related to waste to productive products. As these examples were just to tell that waste can be utilized in multiple positive purposes.