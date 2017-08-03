Staff Reporter

Department of Mathematics & Statistics, of Riphah International University organized a three days’ workshop on MAPLE and its applications in computing, at I-14 campus Islamabad. It was designed to provide basic training of MAPLE programming to participants who are beginners with MAPLE. The MAPLE tools are built in Mathematics functions, which enable the users to explore multiple approaches and to reach a solution faster than with spreadsheets or traditional programming languages.

On this Occasion, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice- Chancellor Riphah International University welcomed the participants and encouraged them to learn the latest technologies, so that they can play their role in a better way at national and international levels. Earlier, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Mir (HOD Department of Mathematics & Statistics) briefed the participants about the objective and outcomes of the workshop along with the physical impact of MAPLE and importance of training in job market and research.