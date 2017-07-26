Workshop on ‘Drama writing’ starts at PAL

Staff Reporter

A three-day workshop on “Drama Writing” started here at Conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday. Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio in his opening remarks said that the training workshops would definitely be a source of encouragement and guidance for new emerging writers.

He said that Writing Drama explores the mechanisms of dramatic story telling. The author makes a clear distinction between what is written to be seen or heard (theater, cinema, television, radio, opera and to a lesser extent comic books) and what is written to be read (literature). The duration would be from 10 am to 5 Pm.