Working group of scientists to be formed for promotion of science: Ahsan

Staff Reporter

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday emphasized upon forming of a working group consisting of top scientists to advise government to foster development of science and technology in the country. The minister expressed these views while addressing Round Table Conference (RTC) on ‘Promoting Scientific Education and Research in Pakistan’ held here.

The RTC was also attended by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, scientists, academia and officials.

The conference aims to promote science and technology research which includes improving education and research system to increase country’s competence. Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that knowledge and technology were pivotal to advancement of our human civilization.

The participants of the conference highlighted various options to promote science education and research in the country. They emphasized to revise the science curriculum, science teacher’s training, developing computer and science labs in primary and high schools, conducting science fairs and competitions for students.

Ahsan Iqbal apprised the conference about other government efforts which include national curriculum reforms, teacher transformational training initiatives for bringing radical changes in the education sector. The minister affirmed that Pakistan needed a strong knowledge foundation to become an Asian tiger.