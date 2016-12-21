workers to be made secure from faulty boilers

City Reporter

All legal and administrative measures will be ensured to secure precious lives of workers from the substandard boilers installed in factories and industrial units across the province.

It was vowed by the Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment (IC&I) Sheikh Allauddin in a meeting held at the civil secretariat on Tuesday. The Secretary IC&I Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha, Director General Khalid Saleem and other officers also attended the meeting.

The minister was briefed on the functions, legal framework and powers of the department and statistics about the boilers installed in Punjab.