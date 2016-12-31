Workers endorse Zardari, Bilawal NA decision

Naushehro Feroz

Pakistan Peopole’s Party Cultural Wing workers while backing the decision of PPP Co Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to join National Assembly has brought out a rally here on Saturday.

A large number of workers have taken out a huge rally which marched on different routes and culminated at Press Club, where local leaders of PPP Cultural wing addressed the workers.

PPP cultural wing leaders Khalid Hussain Chandio, Waseem Rajpar, Ismail Solangi and others while addressing the participants said that Asif Ali Zardari was the only politician who could take Pakistan out of crisis.

They said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari were doing positive politics and their announcement to participate in by polls for National Assembly seats had put their opponents in surprise.

They said that decision of contesting elections by the Chairman and Co-Chairman would twist the political scenario into the Bhuttos favour, adding that now the parliamentary politics would change and opposition would succeed in raising the issues of the poor people.—APP