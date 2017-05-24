Worker jumps to death from 6th floor of Interior Ministry

A low grade worker of the Interior Ministry, who got seriously injured after jumping from the 6th floor of the Ministry’s building, died during treatment at PIMS hospital here on Tuesday.

According to sources, Muhammad Iqbal, who was serving as peon at the Interior Ministry here jumped from the sixth floor of the R Block of the ministry building however the reasons of his committed suicide could not be determined yet.

A seriously injured Iqbal was rushed to the PIMS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The sources in Interior Ministry say that an investigation is underway to determine whether it an incident or did Iqbal committed suicide.

Sources also informed that Iqbal, who was due to retire six months later, had submitted an application for replacing him with his son after retirement which the superior officers had refused over which a heart-broken Iqbal took the ultimate step to end his life. This, however, could not be verified.

The hospital administration has handed over Iqbal’s body to his family after the post mortem.—INP

Related