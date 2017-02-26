Work on project to replace conventional lights with LED underway

Staff Reporter

work on the project of replacement of conventional street lights with state of the art LED lights in the federal capital is being carried out on war footing basis. Up till now 2100 street lights on the major avenues of the city have been replaced with LED lights having latest technology. The work on the project is being carried out in different phases to make federal capital, a city of lights.

These views are expressed by the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz while inspecting work on the project of installation of LED lights on Constitution Avenue, Nazim-ud-Din Road, Agha Khan Road, Faisal Avenue, Markaz F-6, Kohsar Road and other major roads and avenues of the city.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Islamabad is known, all around the world, for its natural beauty, green character and cleanliness, however, in next three (03) months 40,000 LED lights would be installed and would be made operational to make the Federal Capital city of lights. He said that due to special guidance and keen interest of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Islamabad would not only be made model city of the country but would be made most beautiful capital of the world. He said that all formations of the Metropolitan Corporation are fully functional and mobilized.

He said that elected representatives of Islamabad would made Federal Capital an exemplary city in accordance with the vision of our leader Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that installation of modern street lights would not only help save sufficient energy but would also considerably reduce expenditure incurred on their repair and maintenance.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that up till now two (02) million conventional street lights have been shifted to LED lights, which help save approximately Rs.10.00 million in different heads. He said once the all 40,000 conventional street lights would be shifted on LED technology billion of rupees would be saved in addition to saving of sufficient electrical energy.