Work on new building of Mayo Hospital to begin after Eid

Staff Reporter

The construction of a new building of North Medical Ward of Mayo Hospital will start after Eid holidays.

In this connection, a prayer ceremony was held at Mayo Hospital at the site of the building on Saturday, says a press release issued here.

It would be a state-of-the-art building at the site of the old building which was declared dilapidated and vacated from patients in 2008.

Talking to the media, Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah said the construction of the building was a good example of public and private partnership collaboration.

He said friends of Mayo Hospital were also collaborating with other projects of the hospital.

He directed concerned people that the new building should be constructed on fast track basis so that it could be completed within ten months.

While appreciating the spirit of humanitarian services of Chairperson, Tajamul Foundation Begum Laila Nusrat, Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah said serving the ailing humanity was a great service and the foundation had set a golden example for others in the month of Holy Ramadan.

He also appreciated the efforts of Project Coordinator Prof Muhammad Awais for materializing the project with the collaboration of Tajamul Foundation.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah, Acting Vice Chancellor KEMU, Prof Qazi Saeed, Principal Institute of Ophthalmology, Prof. Asad Aslam Khan, Prof of Medicines KEMU Dr Sajid Ubaid Ullah, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Tahir Khalil and others attended the ceremony.