Work on Karachi Circular Railway to start by December: CM

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said he has worked hard to make the Karachi Circular Railway a reality and the work on the project would start in December.

The chief minister said he is making all out efforts to start work on the KCR project at the earliest, as this would be the most effective, efficient and successful passenger transport mode. This he said at a meeting with a delegation of Chinese Railway Construction Corporation led by its Vice President Yang Jinjun and others, said a statement on Wednesday.

Minister Transport Syed Nasir Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif and Secretary Transport Taha Farooqui also attended the meeting. The CM Sindh was told that the company has landed in Karachi and has started work on KCR design.

Nasir Shah told the meeting that the removal of encroachment along the alignment of KCR has been started. Most of the portion has been cleared where fencing work could be started, he added. The CM Sindh said that the project has been approved under the CPEC and now the federal government would issue a formal approval in its ECNEC meeting.

In August, a meeting of Joint group (Pakistan-China) on CPEC is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in which the project would be cleared for funding. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Chinese bank in order to do its home work is in touch with the Sindh Transport Department to approve funds for the KCR.

The CM Sindh said that he was keen to start work on the KCR in December 2017 and he was sure “we would make it”, he said. It may be noted that once the project is cleared in joint group meeting, international tenders for the construction of the project would be invited to award the contract.