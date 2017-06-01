Work on first section of Peshawar northern bypass completed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Federal Government has completed work on the first section of 25.2 kilometer long Peshawar Northern Bypass to provide quality communication and roads facilities to people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and FATA.

Muhammad Ishaq, Project Director, Peshawar Northern Bypass said that work on the first section ie Motorway to Charsadda Road of 7.6 kilometer length has been completed with help of National Highway Authority (NHA) while work on the remaining two sections were in full swing.

He said Peshawar Northern bypass was a federal government funded project that would be completed by December this year. Terming it a gift of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for people of KP and FATA, he said this project of 25.2 kilometer long costing Rs21billion would connect people of FATA especially Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur Agency with M-I Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway besides bolstering trade and business activities in the province.

“The project is being completed in three phases against which work on the first package ie Motorway-Charsadda Road with 7.6kms length has been already completed whereas work on Charsadda Road to Warsak Road under package-II of 11.9km was in progress.

Whereas 30 pc work on Warsak Road to Nisar Bagh (Section-A) 5.38km and Nasir Bagh to Jarmud Khyber Agency (Section-II) 7.32kms would be completed by end of this year,” he said.

Areas located on Ring road, Nasapa Bala and Payan, Ramkashan, Bakhsu bridge, Khazana, Pachagai road, Faqir Kalli, Khurasan, Charpareeza, Warsak Road, Agriculture University, Pakistan Forest Institute, Nasir Bagh, Regi Lalma Township, Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Jamrud, Khyber Agency and onward Peshawar-Torkhum would be connected through Peshawar Northern Bypass.

The students of Peshawar University, Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar, Agriculture University Peshawar besides a number of private university would be benefited from this gigantic road by saving their money and time.

With completion of this project, not only FATA and KP would get excess to Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and onward linking it to CPEC route but would also provide regional connectivity to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Afghanistan to promote their trade and business through Gawdar and Karachi Ports, earning valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan.

The property value in villages and towns located on this gigantic road has been increased to Rs4lakh per marla from Rs60,000 and real estate business get upward boom in the area. The private top educational institutes had purchased land on Peshawar Northern Bypass keeping in view of its ideal locations and future bright prospects.

“I am very thankful to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who provided this gift to people of Peshawar,” Paras Khan, a resident of Nasapa told.