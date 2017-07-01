Work on development of new curriculum in progress: Baligh

Staff Reporter

The concerned ministry was preparing a new curriculum for the students of primary and secondary level which will help provide information to them about traffic laws and disaster management.

The new curriculum will also create hate against corruption and drugs abuses besides civic sense among the students, Minister of State for Education, Interior and Vocational Training Engineer Baligh ur Rehman said while talking to media.

The present government, he said was making efforts to bring improvement in all the institutions and for this, steps have been taken to achieve the objectives.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the recent tragic incident of Oil tanker occurred in Bahawalpur, the state minister said that a high level committee had been constituted on the directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to investigate the matter.

He urged the media to play role for creating civic sense among the masses about the traffic laws.

Appreciating the Rescue teams, he said that all the Rescue institutions had provided immediate help to the victims of Oil tanker. He added that Armed forces also played active role in post tragedy rescue operation.

Balig ur Rehman said that Punjab government had completed the ‘Burn Center’ equipped with all necessary facilities in Multan area. He said that victims of Oil tanker were provided best medical facilities in different hospitals of the province.