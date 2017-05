Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, denounced use of brute force on students and teaching staff in educational institutions. The pro-freedom leader said, “We won’t tolerate mistreatment and will never allow anyone to play with their (students’) future”.

Reacting to the raids by government forces and thrashing of students of government polytechnic college, Geelani alleged that state authorities were pushing our youth to wall and compelling them to resent.—KR