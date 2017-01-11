Won’t set precedent by disqualifying PM over speeches in Parliament: SC

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday observed that it would not set any precedent by disqualifying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over speeches in Parliament regarding Panama leaks issue.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday resumed the hearing in which Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the decision of PM’s innocence will be taken after going through the evidence. He asked how Nawaz Sharif’s children can be held accountable when their father transferred the money abroad.

“We have taken oath to uphold the constitution. We are not a trial court,” said the bench.

Justice Ejaz Afzal stated that disqualifying the Prime Minister of Pakistan over assumptions will set a very dangerous precedent.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Naeem Bukhari said that “We only have one Supreme Court which is in Pakistan.” He said a lawyer has nothing to do with judicial verdicts.

Earlier, Naeem Bukhari told the court that former Interior Minister Rehman Malik’s report reveals ‘money trail’ source. Justice Gulzar remarked that, “How can Rehman Malik make report as his own name is also in Panama Leaks?”

Naeem Bukhari said that he has no idea whether Malik was on service or not at that time.

Sharif family’s lawyer told the court that Lahore High Court had disposed of Federal Investigation Agency’s FIR over which, Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the bench cannot give verdict on dismissed FIA’s report.

The bench observed that the report cannot be included as evidence. “You are asking us to violate the oath,” Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh told the PTI counsel. “Please address us and not the nation,” he further said to Bukhari.

Justice Aijaz directed PTI counsel to satisfy court that National Accountability Bureau should have appealed over Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Meanwhile Justice Asif Saeed Khosa told the PTI to knock the doors of accountability courts if it wishes to receive a judgement on the basis of National Accountability Bureau investigations. “The Supreme Court is a constitutional court, not a trial court” Justice Khosa, heading a larger bench of the apex court, remarked.

Justice Khosa apologised for the remark he made on Monday in which he had said to the PTI’s lead counsel Naeem Bokhari, “If we start disqualifying people under this pretext, no one will be spared, not even your clients.”

The judge had been referring to the PTI’s call for disqualification of holders of public office on the basis of statements which are contradictory in nature under Articles 62 and 63.

PTI’s Bokhari presented in court an investigative report from the Federal Investigation Agency ex-deputy director Rehman Malik.

Bokhari alleged that the report proves money laundering allegations against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In response, the court reminded Bokhari that the Panamagate case is restricted to the London flats.