Women‘s World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 159 runs

While chasing down a target of 291 runs to win at Leicester, Pakistani batting line had no answer to the magnificent bowling by Aussies as the whole team collapsed at 131 all out. At the end of the day, it was Australian women side that emerged victorious as they trumped their opponents by 159 runs.

Pakistan‘s top-order batting collapsed in its fourth game of Women‘s World Cup against unbeaten Australia on Wednesday at Grace Road, Leicester.

Team Australia gave Sana Mir-led Pakistan to chase 291 runs – batting second, Pakistan‘s top four batters failed to even score in double figures.

Iram Javed batting on number five- scored the highest with 21, she was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner.

Six-time champion Australia have won all of their first three matches in the tournament so far. Pakistan, however, are looking to end the losing streak after falling short against South Africa, England and India. Pakistan impressed in the bowling department against India, with Nashra Sandhu taking an impressive four for 26 and Diana Baig earning praise for her swing bowling. But the batting crumbled with Sana Mir (29) and Bibi Nahida (23) the only players to reach double figures, as Pakistan were bowled out for just 74.

Diana Baig though is looking at the positives ahead of the crunch game with Australia.“We’re trying to prepare for the next matches and we’re positive for the Australia match that we will do something. It’s an amazing feeling to play against Australia, but it’s just a team. I want to play against the next team.

“Our fielding and bowling we were 100 per cent but we didn’t click in our batting (against India) but we will bounce back in our next match,” she vowed.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who smashed 71 runs in the match against New Zealand, said her team won’t take Pakistan lightly.

“Every match is a bit of a challenge. We’ve seen teams knock one another off with it being a bit unexpected.. For us, we would just like to keep building and hopefully improving with each match. —Agencies