Women’s role vital in development: minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din Tuesday said the government had taken various solid steps for women empowerment to bring them into the national mainstream.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a daycare centre at Regional Training Institute, Township.

The minister said that for facilitating working women, daycare centres were being set up across the province. She said that the performance of daycare centres, training of the staff and available facilities were also being monitored.

She said that 88 daycare centres had so far been set up across the province and more would be established during the next fiscal year.

She appreciated the standard and active participation of female domestic workers and hoped that after getting training, they would be able to get better jobs.

Later, the minister distributed certificates among 350 female domestic workers, who had completed their training with the technical assistance of WDD at Punjab Vocational Training Council.

Secretary WDD Bushra Aman and MD PVTC Sajid Naseer Khan highlighted the objectives of the training in detail and said the Punjab government was striving for economic uplift and well-being of women-folk in the province under women empowerment packages.