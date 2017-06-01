Women’s role in Pakistan

Women are integral part of the society. In recent years although women’s status and role have been elevated beyond being a homemaker, yet the priority is still given to men in politics, education, employment and related occupations. The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan dictates equal rights for men and women. However, the reality shows women in lower status than men in every sphere of life whether it’s education, food, healthcare and freedom of choice of partner.

This results in unequal status of women in economic resources, participation in political decision-making and economic decision-making. In spite of the fact that the Holy Quran dictates equal rights for women, women have always been the main target of rights violation in Muslim countries. The typical subjugated image of Pakistani women reflects the centuries-old patriarchy deeply rooted in the subcontinent. Although emancipation and empowerment has always been documented in legal documents, this has not come to the reality fully yet.

KIRAN FATIMA

Islamabad

